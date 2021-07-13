Colorado Department of Transportation temporarily closed I-70, Glenwood Canyon, at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday due to a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service.
The closure points for westbound traffic was Exit 133 (Dotsero) to Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs). Closure points for eastbound traffic was Exit 87 (West Rifle) to Exit 109 (Canyon Creek).
The closure was in place to protect motorists from potential flash floods, mudslides, rockfall and other hazards that can be triggered by heavy rains at that location.
Mudslides buried and closed the highway in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar earlier this month.
Motorists were advised to use the northern alternate route via Steamboat Springs or wait out the flash flood warning and subsequent watch.
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts, and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
CDOT webpage: www.codot.gov
CDOT safe driving tips: www.codot.gov/travel/driving-safety and downloadable flyer
CDOT’s official and only road conditions website: www.COtrip.org
CDOT project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts
CDOT social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot
Tune in to your preferred weather source
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.