Streamflow in the Arkansas River Basin is predicted to be near normal this year.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service stated in its April water supply outlook report, as of April 1, snowpack in the Arkansas River Basin is at 98 percent of median.
Precipitation for March was 140 percent of median.
Current streamflow forecasts in the basin range from 110 percent of median at Chalk Creek near Nathrop to 46 percent of median at Trinidad Lake inflow.
As of April 7, all major basins in the state were holding between 89 and 99 percent of normal snowpack.
The most recent water supply forecast for Colorado is for below-normal values across the state but considerably higher streamflow volumes than have been observed the last two years in most major basins.
The NRCS stated precipitation for March accumulated as snow in the mountains mostly in the southern part of the state.
As of April 1, statewide snowpack was slightly below normal at 90 percent of median, down from 95 percent at the start of March.
NRCS reports snowmelt has already been observed at SNOTEL stations across the state.
This is a very important time of year for water resource planning because it provides the most accurate streamflow forecasts for the coming months.
NRCS hydrologist Karl Wetlaufer said, “While early April provides our best early indicator of snowmelt-driven streamflow runoff, spring and summer weather in the mountains can be highly variable, so it is still valuable to keep an eye on changing conditions over the coming months.”
The Climate Prediction Center’s 30-day temperature and precipitation outlooks predict above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation due to the ongoing influence of La Niña.
Despite earlier hopes that La Niña would show signs of dissipating in spring, the most recent El Niño Southern-Oscillation diagnostic discussion shows a 53 percent chance of La Niña holding on through the summer.
NRCS stated with La Niña still in place, it remains to be seen whether snowpack will continue to accumulate at a near-normal rate.
