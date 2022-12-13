Chaffee County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved awards totaling $245,550 to 17 Chaffee County nonprofit organizations and public sector entities through the Chaffee County marijuana excise tax-funded 2022 competitive grant cycle.

Grant funding will help bolster programs and projects across the county that align with community priority focus areas of human services and youth programs, public health (including mental health), workforce housing, and the regulation of marijuana and other drugs, a press release stated.

