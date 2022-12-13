Chaffee County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved awards totaling $245,550 to 17 Chaffee County nonprofit organizations and public sector entities through the Chaffee County marijuana excise tax-funded 2022 competitive grant cycle.
Grant funding will help bolster programs and projects across the county that align with community priority focus areas of human services and youth programs, public health (including mental health), workforce housing, and the regulation of marijuana and other drugs, a press release stated.
A seven-member volunteer board, the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board, is charged with evaluating the grant applications each year and providing funding recommendations to the commissioners.
Workforce and Family Housing ($61,000; 25 percent of total grants):
Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity, Spartan Heights Build, $20,000.
Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. for Family Emergency Housing, $16,000.
Chaffee County Human Services’ Family Stability Program, $20,000.
Chaffee Housing Trust for Capacity Building, $5,000.
Youth-focused Programs ($102,000; 42 percent of total grants):
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County for Youth Programs, $20,000.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County for Junior Workforce Training, $5,000.
elevateHER for Youth Outdoor Programs,$20,000.
elevateHER for Mentorship and Workforce Development for Youth, $5,000.
Family & Youth Initiatives for Chaffee County Mentor Program, $20,000.
GARNA for Mobile Gear Library Youth Program, $20,000.
Guidestone for Youth Career Pathways in Agriculture Education, $11,000.
Salida Sunrise Rotary for Dolly Parton Imagination Library, $1,000.
Human Services ($62,550; 25 percent of total grants):
Achieve, Inc. for 2023 Neurodivergent Employment Program, $20,000.
The Alliance for Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Services, $20,000.
Chaffee Shuttle Neighbor to Neighbor Matching Funds Project, $10,050.
Full Circle Restorative Justice for Program Operations, $12,500.
Public Health (including Mental Health) ($20,000; 8 percent of total grants):
Chaffee County Public Health for Aging Well Program, $20,000.
Programs supporting regulation of marijuana and enforcement of drug laws are also eligible for grant funding, but no applications were received for that category.
The grants are funded through an excise tax levied on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed retail marijuana in the county. The ballot referendum authorizing the excise tax was approved by Chaffee County voters in 2016 and became effective in January 2017. Over the past six years, the grants program has distributed $1,226,127 to local nonprofit organizations and public programs.
Chaffee County’s marijuana excise tax revenues were down almost 40 percent from fourth-quarter 2021 through third-quarter 2022 compared to the prior 12 months, meaning the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board had substantially less funding to offer in this year’s grant cycle.
To help create simpler opportunities to access support and more widely distribute the limited funds, the board introduced a new mini-grant program in 2022 for requests with budgets of $5,000 or less. The mini-grant program proved popular for applicants, with 24 percent of the proposals received seeking the smaller scale support.
The next grant cycle will open in late summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.