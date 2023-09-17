Salida City Council and Salida Planning Commission will discuss a concept review for a proposed campground on the north-side of the river during their work session at 6 p.m. Monday.
Applicants Mark and Micheal McGovern are proposing a .84 acre parcel, which will hold nine year-round camping units, such as yurts. The site, located at 1-3 Hillside Drive, is currently zoned industrial, and will require a major impact review.
Originally proposed in 2021, it was pitched to hold 17 recreational vehicle units, but concerns were raised about traffic on the undeveloped gravel road.
Finance director Aimee Tihonovich will present the city’s proposed 2024 budget to be considered during the work session. The budget is scheduled to be adopted Oct. 17.
The council will discuss the certificate of participation sale and contract for the new fire station.
To attend the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.