Rob and Kathy Ferris and Greg Justis, longtime supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, were honored as Club Heroes at the Boys & Girls Clubs Great Futures Gala Wednesday evening.

The event at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion celebrated both the Salida and Buena Vista clubs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.