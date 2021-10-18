Salida City Council will review two items regarding the 2022 budget during their work session at 6 p.m. Monday.
One consideration is an update to the budget for Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field. City finance director Amiee Tihonovich said the airport is requesting $195,00 for their 2022 budget, which “is $95,000 higher then anticipated in the originally proposed budget.”
Some of the projects they plan to use these funds on include paving access roads, relocation the automated weather observing system and purchase of a hanger adjacent to the airport terminal.
Tihonovich will lead the council on a discussion regarding funds, sales taxes and government funds.
In other business, council will consider residency requirements for holding a short-term rental licenses within the city.
There are currently 210 licenses around the city, with 75 within residential areas, 130 in commercial and industrial zones and five licenses currently in negotiation.
Out of these 210 licenses, 64 belong to residents of Chaffee County and the remaining 146 are owned by out-of-county residents.
Council will consider three options presented by staff, including:
• All new license holders must be residents of Salida.
• 75 percent of all new licenses would be available to county residents, while 25 percent to out-of-county residents.
• County residents would be prioritized above out-of-county residents, who would only be eligible if there were licenses available and no residents applying.
To register to view the city council work session, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.