Envision Chaffee County is seeking volunteers to use a new mobile application to support public lands management in Chaffee County during a “data blitz” at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Monarch Pass area.
The volunteers will become Chaffee Rec Adopters, who are taking inventory of the county’s dispersed campsites to provide GPS-supported surveys to land management agencies for planning purposes, a press release stated.
Chaffee Rec Adopters is a new program started this year under the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan. About 400 campsite surveys have been completed so far.
“Adopters” can inventory campsites on their own and take actions such as cleaning up sites once they receive a short training.
To get involved, sent an inquiry to adopters@envisionchaffeecounty.org.
