Pearl Theater deemed dangerous

Notices indicating “dangerous building” and “unsafe to occupy” are attached to the door of the historic Pearl Theater on East Main Street in Buena Vista.

 

 Photo by Hannah Harn

Buena Vista’s Pearl Theater, 316 E. Main St., and the attached garage were deemed dangerous and unsafe after a visual inspection conducted by the Chaffee County Building Safety Department and Chaffee County Fire Protection District in late March.

“We received information from (Chaffee Fire) that they couldn’t get the building to do a fire inspection, which is required,” said Paul Green, building official for Chaffee County. “One of our field inspectors did a walk-around inspection from the exterior and noticed things about the dilapidation of the building and then went back and processed the report under the Dangerous Building Code.”

