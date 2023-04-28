Pearl Theater deemed dangerous

Buena Vista’s Pearl Theater, 316 E. Main St., and the attached garage were deemed dangerous and unsafe after a visual inspection conducted by the Chaffee County Building Safety Department and Chaffee County Fire Protection District in late March.
“We received information from (Chaffee Fire) that they couldn’t get the building to do a fire inspection, which is required,” said Paul Green, building official for Chaffee County. “One of our field inspectors did a walk-around inspection from the exterior and noticed things about the dilapidation of the building and then went back and processed the report under the Dangerous Building Code.”
The Pearl Theater was built in September 1951 by John Groy and was closed in the late 2000s. Google lists the theater as “permanently closed.” The theater was named for Groy’s wife, Pearl.
The determination was based on definitions from the 1997 Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings, Section 302. The conditions observed were described as:
• The facade on the south front exterior of the building is pulling away from the structure, creating a hazard above the public right-of-way.
• There is an open electrical junction at grade level on the south front face of the building accessible from the public right-of-way.
• The north exterior wall and the northeast corner of the building are clearly showing signs of structural distress due to water intrusion. There are missing bricks, large holes and cracks, and the wall is positioned well out of plumb from movement and failures within the wall structure.
• The windows on the north second story are not weatherproof, creating a hazard of water intrusion and pest infestation.
• The building’s electrical service is still operational, creating a fire hazard in conjunction with all other observations listed herein.
• The building has not had the required fire inspections to insure compliance as stated in the 2015 International Fire Code Section 104.3 and 106.2.s
Notices posted by the county require the property owners to schedule a site inspection of the building’s interior with the Building Safety Department and CCFPD to find any other unsafe conditions requiring abatement. It also requires owners to consult a structural engineer and submit a written engineer report, consult a licensed electrical contractor and obtain building and trade permits through the Building Safety Department, followed by subsequent inspections of the completed work.
Owners have a 30-day window from notice to appeal a Dangerous Building Order or 60 days from notice for action. Chad Chadwick, the deputy building official, said the county will continue supporting the process.
“If that deadline is not met, the municipality of Buena Vista can seek legal means to bring the building into compliance,” he said. “If the notice goes to litigation, the building department will support the Town of Buena Vista through the process. If the owners decide to repair the deficiencies, permitting and inspections will be required.”
As of press time, owners John D. and Barbara Groy did not respond to requests for comment.
Log In
