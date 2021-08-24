An 83-year-old Penrose woman was killed Friday when the vehicle she was riding in was struck by westbound traffic.
Trooper Josh Lewis, spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, said the wreck occurred at about 7:37 p.m. on U.S. 50 at mile marker 190 in Saguache County.
A 2021 GMC pickup driven by Brennan Burney, 24, of Louisiana was heading west when it struck the rear end of a 1999 Ford pickup truck driven by Jose Mendoza, 36, of Oregon, causing the front of the Ford pickup to strike the side of an eastbound 2021 Infiniti driven by Micheal Rose-Brumbaugh.
Shirley Rose, a passenger in the Infiniti, died at the scene. Rose-Brumbaugh was airlifted out of the area to UC Central Hospital with serious injuries, and a 60-year-old female passenger, Dawn Rose, was sent to Gunnison Valley Health Hospital with minor injuries.
Mendoza was transported to Gunnison with minor injuries; his female passenger, Hovrian Lervates of Oregon, was transported to Gunnison with serious injuries; and two children, a 7-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl, were transported to Gunnison with minor injuries.
Neither the driver of the GMC nor passenger Tashib Guilbeau of Louisiana were injured in the wreck.
The highway was closed immediately and did not reopen until 3 a.m.
