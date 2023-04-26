Storm leaves 675 customers without power

A spring snowfall paints Tenderfoot Mountain above downtown Salida Wednesday morning. The storm dropped about 6 inches of snow and 1.11 inch of precipitation in Salida. Another spring storm is predicted to bring more snow and rain to the area Friday.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

More than 600 customers were out of power Wednesday morning when a spring snowstorm dropped about 6 inches of wet snow on Salida. 

The storm delivered .90 inch between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the storm total to 1.11 inches of precipitation. 

