Storm leaves 675 customers without power

More than 600 customers were out of power Wednesday morning when a spring snowstorm dropped about 6 inches of wet snow on Salida.
The storm delivered .90 inch between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the storm total to 1.11 inches of precipitation.
The power was out in downtown Salida for a little more than an hour.
Excel energy representative Michelle Aguayo said that there were about 11 outages in the Salida area impacting about 675 customers.
The energy company reported having six crews in the area who reported seeing some lines down, but poles remained intact.
“We encourage our customers to report their outage, if they haven’t already, so we can make sure crews can make repairs as quickly as possible,” Aguayo said.
Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported Wednesday morning that the storm dropped about 12 inches of new snow across most of the Elk Mountains and Sawatch range.
Expect a storm slab avalanche problem to develop Wednesday anywhere totals exceed the 10-inch threshold for this storm.
CAIC forecasters warn to “use caution anywhere you find more than 10 inches of new snow and beware of drifted slopes that face southerly and westerly directions.
According to forecasters, Thursday temperatures will sharply increase and the sun will come out.
This will mark the begining of the next shed cycle, so though the storm will be over, the avalanche danger will still be elevated but with a shift to wet activity.
Wind speeds will also pick up as a strong northwest flow will move over Colorado.
Expect to see a developing wind slab problem as wind speeds increase. This is a dynamic spring weather event and conditions will change rapidly.
