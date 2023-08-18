The possibility of a geothermal plant on or near Mount Princeton south of Buena Vista has been brought up several times over the past couple of weeks, including at Chaffee County commissioners’ meetings.
The number of public comments at recent meetings led the county to release a press release Aug. 10 that addresses the issue while specifically outlining what the Board of County Commissioners can and cannot do about the potential for a geothermal plant at this stage of the process.
The press release states, “The County formally regulates local commercial geothermal development through its 1041 Regulations permitting process.” The 1041 Regulations state, “No person may engage in exploration for geothermal resources for commercial use without filing an Activity Notice under these Regulations,” meaning that any proposed geothermal activity would have a rigorous set of regulations to address first and formal processes to go through.
“Our community has said we want clean, sustainable energy for everyone, and geothermal may present an opportunity for that,” Keith Baker, Chaffee County commissioner for District 1, which covers the northern part of the county, said when asked to comment on the press release and public comments. Baker said it remains to be seen whether they want clean and sustainable energy to be provided by geothermal or by another source.
A local group, BV Community for a Pristine Mt. Princeton, has been vocal in its concerns about the idea of a geothermal plant near their homes. The group held an informational meeting July 21 and has attended commissioners meetings where members have outlined their concerns about the idea and voiced their disapproval about the proposed location.
Tom McCracken, a member of BV Community for a Pristine Mt. Princeton, said he thought the July 21 meeting was a good way to “start the discussion and open the dialogue” about the plant. The meeting was a chance for members of the community to become more informed about the idea of a geothermal plant.
Hank Held, CEO of Mt. Princeton Geothermal LLC, attended the July 21 meeting and said these meetings, and subsequent public comments during the Board of County Commissioners meetings, showed him that more information was needed. He said Mt. Princeton Geothermal LLC is “in the process of formulating a public outreach program to be held there in Buena Vista.” The outreach program is still a work in progress, but Held estimated the first meeting could be in either September or October. The first meeting would likely be a two-hour presentation and would be followed by a monthly hour-long meeting on various topics, Held said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.