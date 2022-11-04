Buena Vista to battle Colorado Christian School today

The No. 4 Buena Vista High School Demons football team will host old Tri-Peaks League conference foe Colorado Springs Christian School at 6 p.m. today.
No. 5 seed Yuma (6-3, 2-3) hosts No. 12 Rye (8-1, 5-0) in the other half of the bracket.
“All that matters now is Friday night. The regular season is done and now to think about CSCS,” Demons coach Matt Flavin said. “They like to throw the ball a lot. They have some athletic kids and their QB is really patient and throws the ball well.”
The No. 13-seeded Lions (6-3, 4-1) have scored a few more points and given up a few more than Buena Vista. BV has scored 318 points and allowed 196; CSCS put up 327 points and allowed 221.
The Lions have rushed for 221.3 yards per game, the Demons 230, but CSCS has outgained the Demons passing, 190.3-104.3, to rack up 411.7 yards on offense to BV’s 334.7.
Senior Ashton Lofton (No. 12) leads the Lions with 1,071 yards rushing on 9 per attempt with 15 touchdowns. Sophomore QB Jace Jelasque (7) has thrown for 1,517 yards and 16 TDs with eight interceptions by completing 105 of 161 pass attempts.
No. 9, senior Taylor McLeod (30-558, 18.6, 8 TD), and Lofton, (23-253, 11.0, 1 TD) lead the receiving corps.
QB Haden Camp leads BV in rushing with 731 yards and nine TDs on 6.7 yards average. Senior Jacob Phelps has also rushed for nine TDs and 609 yards on a 9.1 average.
Camp has completed 59 of 110 pass attempts for nine touchdowns with six interceptions, half of the passes to younger brother Caleb Camp, 30-440 yards and seven TDs. Tam Flowers has 13 catches for 212 yards and three TDs.
“We will have our work cut out for us, but if we play good football, I like our chances,” Flavin said. “We need to make sure everyone is hitting on all cylinders, regardless if you are a starter or a backup.”
