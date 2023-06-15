DENVER – A Moffat man who admitted setting fire in 2021 to the hamlet’s Post Office and himself in a suicide attempt has died.
Donald Albert Renner, who reportedly had late-stage cancer, died June 3, according to a document filed in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
He pleaded guilty in that court last October to a charge of willful degradation of federal government property. His sentencing had been set for an August date.
“I woke up in an apparent nightmare and took all of my oxycodone pills in a suicide attempt,” and drove to the post office and set a small fire with gasoline, he said when he pleaded guilty. The fire started to burn up his pant leg before he stopped it.
Renner’s attorney stated last year in a court filing that his client informed investigators he was suffering from stage four prostate cancer.
The filing disclosing Renner’s death does not state its cause but reports he had been receiving hospice care.
The fire was detected quickly by a nearby resident and extinguished, according to a court filing that states the building sustained some “smoke staining and thermal damage.”
A prosecutor had said Renner, who was in his 70s, had a run-in with postal staff before setting the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.