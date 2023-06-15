 DENVER – A Moffat man who admitted setting fire in 2021 to the hamlet’s Post Office and himself in a suicide attempt has died.

Donald Albert Renner, who reportedly had late-stage cancer, died June 3, according to a document filed in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado.

