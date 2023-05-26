Longfellow Elementary School third-graders will be a little safer when they go out on the river this summer thanks to a new program that distributed free life vests to the youngsters Tuesday.

Funded in its inaugural year by Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, the program aims to provide free properly fitting personal flotation devices to local third-graders, along with instruction on how to be safe on the river.

