Longfellow Elementary School third-graders will be a little safer when they go out on the river this summer thanks to a new program that distributed free life vests to the youngsters Tuesday.
Funded in its inaugural year by Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, the program aims to provide free properly fitting personal flotation devices to local third-graders, along with instruction on how to be safe on the river.
Capt. Chris Bainbridge of Salida Fire, who grew up in Salida and spent time on the river as a youth, said AHRA teamed up with the fire department, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and FIBArk to “get life jackets on kids.”
Kids were taught the importance of wearing a life vest and basic river safety, such as keeping feet up in the event of falling out of a raft to keep from having a foot trapped.
Corrinne Servis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife park ranger and operations manager, demonstrated for the youngsters with a clementine how a flotation device can help keep a swimmer buoyant.
The fruit sank with no peel, but when a peel “jacket” was placed on it, it floated.
Students had their choice of red, blue or green life vests, and each got a lesson from Salida Fire Department firefighters on how to properly fit and wear it.
Earlier in the month third-graders at Salida Montessori Charter School also received free life vests.
AHRA spent about $7,000 to buy 150 vests, which was enough to fit all of the students with a few extra to accommodate all sizes.
CPW River Ranger Supervisor Jeff Hammond said the initial funds for the program came from this year’s AHRA operating budget, but he hopes to apply for grant money to fund the program in the future.
Each vest was printed with “Local Paddler” courtesy of FIBArk.
Hammond said as the kids grow out of their vests, they can trade them in at AHRA for one that fits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.