Rockhounding today is a lot harder than it was 10 years ago, Cindy Perratt, owner of the Rock Doc in Nathrop, said.

More than 100 kinds of minerals can be found in the Upper Arkansas Valley, but Colorado’s claim to fame crystalwise is the aquamarine found on Mount Antero, south of Mount Princeton. The mountain has been hunted for more than 100 years and is known to be the third highest gem field in the world. Almost all of Mount Antero has been claimed, Peratt said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.