Rockhounding today is a lot harder than it was 10 years ago, Cindy Perratt, owner of the Rock Doc in Nathrop, said.
More than 100 kinds of minerals can be found in the Upper Arkansas Valley, but Colorado’s claim to fame crystalwise is the aquamarine found on Mount Antero, south of Mount Princeton. The mountain has been hunted for more than 100 years and is known to be the third highest gem field in the world. Almost all of Mount Antero has been claimed, Peratt said.
More common are the Apache tears and garnets that are found on Ruby Mountain, which is no longer legal to hunt on as of a couple of years ago. Topaz, a rarer find, is also sometimes spotted on Ruby Mountain.
The two kinds of garnet found in the valley are spessartine on Ruby Mountain and almandine in a private mine close to Salida.
While these and many other sites are closed off to individuals collecting rocks without the claim owners’ permission, Peratt suggests people find clubs to go rockhounding with, which can often gain access to otherwise restricted areas and also have insurance.
Chaffee County’s rockhounding club is the Columbine Gem and Mineral Society, which has monthly meetings and, in the warmer months, weekly field trips on weekends.
They usually start their field trips in May, Peratt said, and they can go all over the state and sometimes camp, but mostly have day trips.
Peratt said she can’t say for certain what is and isn’t claimed, and she suggests people do their research before going out. A website she recommends for keeping up to date with current claims is thediggings.com.
Mine owners are put in a difficult spot from people collecting more than they should, or who have gotten hurt and sued, which is why so many areas have been barred from public collection, Peratt said.
There are some places, such as Hartsel Barite, Mount Antero Treasures or Anderson Motors, that will let hounders find rocks for a fee or give tours.
That doesn’t mean rocks can’t be found legally on public property, and the land in and around Salida is abundant with different kinds of quartz and other stones, if one is lucky. “I encourage people to just look down.” Peratt said.
Pink and green unakite, she said, is also fairly common.
To go hunting for rocks and gems, one will want to take a good pair of boots, a rock hammer, leather gloves, identification guide, loupe or hand lens, and possibly a chisel, among other hiking gear, she said. “It’s not an expensive hobby.”
Peratt isn’t much of a rock hound herself, but rather a geologist. She got into geology by throwing a dart at the class list in college, she said, and attended the Colorado School of Mines. “My degree is in geological engineering, but I love rocks.” Her favorite thing, she said, is studying crystallography.
She has owned the Rock Doc for 22 years with her husband, Dirk, after taking over from previous owner Velma McCormick. The shop started up in 1970, however. “We’ve been here forever,” she said.
Gold panning in Colorado is also club friendly, Peratt said. The Gold Prospectors of Colorado are located in Colorado Springs, but those who join them can use the claims they have in Chaffee County.
Cache Creek is also open for gold mining, she said, and some campgrounds also might be open to it as they can’t be claimed. It is also legal to pan in Point Barr Campground in Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area in Wellsville.
To join Columbine Gem and Mineral Society, visit rockaholics.org. The annual membership fee is $15 for an individual.
