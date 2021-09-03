U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) met with representatives from Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Solvista Health, Chaffee County Public Health and other local officials to tour the construction site of the new Solvista facility on the HRRMC campus.
Hickenlooper said he thought the location was beautiful and the facility would look amazing when it was finished.
The senator asked about the height of the ceilings, and representatives from builder G.H. Phipps Construction and Solvista said they were anti-ligature measures, along with decisions regarding furniture, bathroom fixtures and even doorknobs, to discourage suicidal clients from trying to hang themselves.
After the tour Hickenlooper participated in a question-and-answer session.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director, said people often come to Salida and see a Mayberry, not realizing some of the disparity that exists.
“Why?” Hickenlooper asked. “It seems so many people come here because they are unhappy where they are, then they get here and are still unhappy.”
Carlstrom explained that living here can be difficult, because wages are lower and prices are higher.
“We have wealthy people coming in and not having to work but are demanding services,” Carlstrom said. “Local families can no longer afford to live here.”
Hickenlooper asked if that is why the rate of suicides in Western states, particularly the Rocky Mountain region, are higher.
“Anytime anyone thinks they are making progress, someone moves the goalposts,” Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker said. “We have a good economy, but prices are skyrocketing. People have to work multiple jobs, and they can’t enjoy actually living here because they are always working.”
Hickenlooper asked what is the solution for better mental health, and Baker said the first thing is removing the stigma of seeking mental health care.
“Coming from the military, a high-stress setting, there was very little mental health care,” Baker said.
The senator said he had recently met with the new head of Fort Carson in Colorado Springs about how the Army post is putting a major emphasis on mental health care.
“They are trying to build that ‘band of brothers’ emphasis for mental health. It was breathtaking, talking to them,” Hickenlooper said.
“It may also be the Western ethos,” Baker said.
“Exactly,” Hickenlooper said. “Look at the statistics. The Rocky Mountain area and the Western states have some of the highest suicide rates.”
Hickenlooper closed by saying he has been trying to build a cross-party caucus to discuss Western issues like wildfires and mental health.
