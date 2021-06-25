Stocks were sharply higher Thursday amid renewed hopes for a fiscal infrastructure package and jobless claims remaining stubbornly high, above 400,000 for the second week in a row.
International stocks followed suit and traded higher. Ten-year U.S. bond yields hovered near the flatline as investors analyzed a variety of economic data.
Oil was higher, while the dollar traded lower against a basket of currencies. Gold traded to the downside.
The price of crude oil was up 18 cents at $73.26 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was down $9 to $1,774.60.
Initial jobless claims totaled 411,000, well above the 380,000 expected by economists.
The miss highlights the bumpy recovery in the labor market, even as job openings climb to record levels.
Though initial claims missed expectations, continuing claims reached a post-pandemic low.
This comes as reports indicate workers are increasingly quitting their jobs for a variety of reasons as the economy reopens.
Analysts think the weekly jobless claims can be noisy, but the long-term trend remains positive.
As travel and leisure restrictions are lifted, analysts expect claims to reach pandemic-era lows as employees return to work.
On the infrastructure front, President Joe Biden has announced “we have a deal” on infrastructure spending between a bipartisan group of senators and the White House.
The group will still have to decide on how the spending will be paid for, but a tentative deal is a step in the right direction for further fiscal stimulus.
Thursday’s move lower in Treasury yields and disappointing jobs data indicate that market fears of inflation have been abated for now. Strong first-quarter gross domestic product growth shows the economic recovery is still moving in the right direction, but a full recovery is still a ways off and future growth could be bumpy.
Even though durable goods orders missed expectations, consumers continue to be financially healthy, with record levels of excess savings.
Economists point to increased services spending that has likely reduced retail and durable goods demand in the near term as travel begins to fully kick into gear.
Analysts expect consumer spending, accommodative monetary policy and fiscal stimulus to be a tailwind for stocks this year.
The daily stock report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.