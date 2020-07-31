Because of relatively stable community COVID-19 numbers in Chaffee County, both Salida and Buena Vista School Districts announced they will be opening for in-person instruction with high mitigation procedures in place.
David Blackburn, Salida School District superintendent and Lisa Yates, Buena Vista School District superintendent both participated in a town hall meeting hosted by Chaffee County Public Health Wednesday and expressed their thanks to the community for working toward the stability that will allow them to open to students.
Yates said in-person instruction is the best way to give the highest quality of education to students.
Blackburn said even with the decision to open in the green zone, with the fewest restrictions, the decision making throughout the year will be day-by-day as districts consult with Public Health and the medical community as the pandemic continues to unfold.
Yates said Buena Vista School District is preparing for a need to change the delivery of instruction if needed.
Blackburn said Salida schools will also offer an online option for families who want it, in lieu of in-person instruction.
A letter sent out to Salida School District families Wednesday stated, “The goal of the leadership of any school district is to prioritize the students above all else, and in a pandemic that means creating and implementing safety measures as well as adapting our offerings to suit your child’s needs.
“Along with filling those needs, it is important that your family spend sufficient energy determining what the best fit is for your student,” the letter stated.
The letter went on to say the year will not be easy and not everyone will agree with decisions that are made.
“However, we promise to go above and beyond, to listen to all our stakeholders and governing bodies, and to provide clarity with all our communication in this time,” the letter stated.
The district is expected to provide more detailed information on school building and classroom procedures for the coming school year to families in the next week.
