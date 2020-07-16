Planning for the coming school year was the subject of discussion during a work session of the Salida School Board, and was continued in the regular session, Tuesday.
David Blackburn said the district, with input from Chaffee County Public Health and the district medical team are trying to find the best pathway forward.
The district not only must look at student health and safety, especially students who may have chronic health conditions, but also staff health and safety.
Right now, schools can open without a variance form the state. The state is still opting for local control.
“We’re lucky we get to control our fate. It’s cumbersome, so it’s a blessing and a curse.” Blackburn said.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19 was part of the work session discussion and said she favored a school opening between green (the most open) and yellow levels (the next more conservative level) of restriction to start with.
Levels go from green, the least restrictive, through progressively more restrictive yellow and orange levels to the most restrictive stay at home level of red.
Cheri Post noted in a survey early in the summer most people responded that they favored traditional in school instruction for the 2020-2021 school year.
As the summer has progressed, in a new survey it looks like things have swung, as the disease itself has swung and families are not as in favor of a green level opening.
Several school board members expressed their preference that the year start off more conservatively.
They said starting off in the more restrictive yellow zone would allow students and staff to practice that mode and then if practicable restrictions could be eased into the green zone and transferred back to yellow or even more restrictive modes as the year progresses and conditions change.
Jeanie Peters said a more conservative approach feels necessary.
She said with the inevitability that the district would have to move to yellow or even orange modes during the year, she would rather staff and students start practicing that to prepare for when that occurs.
Carlstrom stated science research backs the value of wearing a mask, as long as it’s worn appropriately, in slowing the transmission of the virus.
Face shields are another protection that was mentioned in the discussion as a way to work with younger children especially, who may need more facial recognition cues in learning opportunities.
Superintendent David Blackburn said several parents have indicated their unwillingness to have their children attend in-person school if masks are required.
Some teachers who fall into the at-risk category are wary of returning to the classroom without protocols such as masking in place.
Board member Greg Reed said the plan for the year will be a work in progress.
District medical team prepares
The district medical team are planning and looking at what the Department of Education calls “layers of protection.”
The team has been ordering supplies such as personal protection equipment (PPE), hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and disposable wipes and is investigating the possibility of fitted N-95 masks for nurses.
Longfellow Elementary School has added extra hand washing stations throughout the building.
Where all plans fall apart is when parents don’t keep kids home when they are ill, said Blackburn.
If one child is sent home with symptoms, other family members will also be sent home until they have a medical clearance to return.
The board will continue looking at the plans for the start of school at a special meeting July 28, by which time they hope to have more information about how COVID-19 is trending and what precautions will make the most sense to start school.
Technology preparations
The board heard from Blackburn about the status of the online option for Salida Schools.
Blackburn said the district had not heard from Colorado Department of Education on the district’s request for its own online school.
They hope to get decision soon so there is time to apply for a school identification number and plans can be made such for staffing and curriculum for the online school.
Blackburn cautions the digital piece is “disconnecting” for some learners. The nature of the computer is the gain of flexibility and control of environment but the loss of connecting with a larger group.
The district has invested in technology so that each child in the district will have a dedicated device to use should online learning be necessary.
Blackburn said he felt there is now triple the capacity of April and May to serve families with online learn.
Greg Reed said there is no 100 percent safe plan .
Blackburn said, “We could have to throw this entire thing out tomorrow.
Financial concerns
Board president Jennifer Visitacion said difficult budget decisions are coming up over the next 3-5 months, especially for the 2021-2022 school year.
Hard conversations will have to be held regarding priorities and possible cuts she said.
Blackburn said if those students whose parents do not want them to have to wear masks do not attend Salida schools this year, that will mean a decrease in funding for the district in a year where funding is already looking dire due to COVID-19.
Blackburn said he anticipates the district having a fiscal emergency by September.
Blackburn said “We’ve been blessed for a couple of years with funds.
Under current funding conditions Blackburn foresees not having enough money in 12 months to maintain what the district has today.
Extra funding due to COVID-19 has helped the district for the coming year.
The question that will have to be asked, he said is where would the board members cut to limit the impact on kids and who would they ask to do more.
In other business the board:
• Approved the implementation of the Canvas learning management system, not to exceed $25,000.
The platform is one that is used by many learning institutions including Colorado Mountain College and provides a staff and student communication interface for online learning.
Experiences with multiple platforms in the spring prompted the adoption of one single learning management system to streamline things should online instruction be necessary.
Since the system is used by institutions of higher learning as well, it will make the transition for high school to college easier for some students and fits in with the concurrent enrollment Salida High School has with CMC.
• Approved on first reading a proposed modification of the policy JICA (dress code) to include items displaying swastikas and Confederate flags as potentially disruptive to the teaching process.
• Approved an updated 2020-2021 academic calendar which includes a distance learning practice day in the beginning of the year and the addition of 15 COVID-19 contingency days to be used if needed.
