The U.S. Forest Service is working toward making a historical cabin near St. Elmo available for overnight rentals.
The Iron City Cabin, a half-mile east of St. Elmo on Forest Service Road 292 next to the Iron City Campground, could be open to guests for $120 per night as soon as this summer.
“Salida Ranger District staff are diligently working to have the cabin ready to rent for this season; however, it is more likely it will be available in 2023,” said Crystal Young, a public affairs specialist for the Forest Service’s Pueblo office.
According to an evaluation by the National Park Service, the cabin is the last surviving structure from the Iron City mining camp.
Built in 1881, the cabin was thought to provide housing for a worker in a nearby smelter. In 1890, Henry Brown bought the cabin and lived there with his wife and two daughters, adding the cabin’s second floor.
The Browns lived in the cabin until 1910, after which other private owners lived in the cabin until the Forest Service took over the property in the 1970s.
“I’ve met many of the Brown family descendants because they still come up. And they are delightful people,” said Melanie Roth, a resident of the town of Alpine and local historian.
Roth said a St. Elmo historical group has been working with the Forest Service for some time in regard to the cabin.
Locals enlisted Buena Vista Heritage and the State Historical Fund in the early 2000s to start restoring the cabin, which had fallen into disrepair despite what maintenance the Forest Service had been able to do.
“If the fee proposal is approved, the cabin will be available for reservation by the public on Rec.gov,” said Young.
