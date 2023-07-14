This weekend Riverside Park will host the ninth annual Salida Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Salida artists Jerry Scavezze, Toni Tischer and Susan Bethany organize the festival.
Mary Staby, Salida, said this is her seventh time attending the art festival. Staby said she regularly shows her art at festivals all over the state, sometimes traveling as far as Minnesota, Texas and Oregon.
“It’s nice to do this one because I’m in my own bed. It’s nice not to pack a suitcase,” Staby said.
Staby added that she does “very well” at this festival. She is a mixed media artist. She adds color to black and white film photography.
Wendy Mitchell of Buena Vista is attending the festival for her second time. She came back this year “because it was great — everyone is super nice,” Mitchell said. “Jerry and Susan put on a great show. They are super helpful. And it’s in my backyard, that makes it easy.”
Mitchell is a cyanotype printmaker. She uses the sun to expose her images and then she sometimes adds watercolor or acrylics.
This process has been around since the 1800s; she said it's how blueprints were made.
Mitchell will be performing demonstrations at her booth throughout the festival weekend.
Rosa Valasquez from Rio Rico, Arizona said this is her fifth year attending the festival in Riverside. The festival had been at Centennial Park many years ago.
“We have repeat customers and pretty good sales,” Valasquez said. “Our product sells here, it’s good for this weather.”
Valasquez and her husband, Ramon, make metal art and furniture.
The festival is free to enter.
For more information visit salidaartsfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.