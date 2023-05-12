Salida Museum, 406½ U.S. 50, behind the chamber of commerce will celebrate its 69th year and a return to summer hours with a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20.
Refreshments will be served and local author Steve Chapman will give presentations on Salida history at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Chapman is a historian and owner of Salida Walking Tours, a company that guides guests on history and ghost walks through downtown.
His latest book is “Lynched – Mob Justice & A Madness For Blood – The Vigilante Murder That Stained Salida for Decades.” The book is about an 1891 lynching that occurred in Salida when more than 150 men broke into the jail and murdered a man who was arrested for killing a popular railroad worker. “Lynched” is his sixth book on Salida history, and books are available at the museum.
Museum volunteers have set up new displays during the winter months, the newest being an exhibit of Real American Actionwear, a company that was founded in 1978 in Salida, creating screen-printed and embroidered T-shirts and sweatshirts and grew from a small local business to an international market. The exhibit was donated by John Pyson, one of the founders.
Another new display is that of the Starbuck family and dairy, created and donated by Karen Starbuck Dunlap. The dairy ceased home delivery of milk in 1978.
“The open house provides an opportunity for locals and especially newcomers to touch base and see ‘what’s old’ at the museum and perhaps become interested in volunteering or becoming a docent,” board member Earle Kittleman said. “I hope to have a stack of updated volunteer applications on hand for anyone interested in volunteering and learning more about Salida’s history.”
Summer hours begin after the open house and are from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday depending on availability of docents. For more information check Facebook or the website at salidamuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.