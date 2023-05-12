Salida Museum, 406½ U.S. 50, behind the chamber of commerce will celebrate its 69th year and a return to summer hours with a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20.

Refreshments will be served and local author Steve Chapman will give presentations on Salida history at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Chapman is a historian and owner of Salida Walking Tours, a company that guides guests on history and ghost walks through downtown.

