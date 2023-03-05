Stocks added to yesterday’s gains, as pressures from higher bond yields and a higher dollar eased to end the week.
Technology and other growth parts of the market led the gains, while the defensive sectors lagged.
Bonds also rebounded some, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling below 4 percent after topping that level yesterday for the first time since November 2022.
Elsewhere, international equities outperformed the S&P 500 for the week, while oil rose 4.5 percent, supported by optimism over China’s recovery.
Stocks finished almost 2 percent higher for the wek, starting the month of march on a positive tone.
A string of hot inflation readings and strong labor-market data have caused investors to ramp-up bets on where interest rates might peak.
As a result, the 10-year Treasury topped 4 percent for the first time since November, pressuring valuations.
But February’s pullback in response to the backup in yields was fairly contained.
The last time 10-year yields were at the 4 percent mark the S&P 500 was about 6 percent lower.
Analysts said they think that the resiliency of the economy throughout this tightening cycle is helping support sentiment, as is optimism around China’s growth outlook.
China’s manufacturing PMI posted its biggest improvement in a decade, and home sales increased for the first time since June 2021, reinforcing expectations for an inflection in activity as the economy reopens.
To gauge whether interest rate expectations have recalibrated appropriately leading into the March 22 Federal Reserve meeting, investors will be paying close attention to next Friday’s jobs report and the February CPI released the following week.
Jobless claims continue to point to tightness in the labor market.
Payrolls jumped 517,000 in January, surprising to the upside and suggesting that the Fed needs to do more.
Expectations for February are for a slowdown to 200,000 job gains and for the unemployment rate to remain at a 53-year low.
With markets interpreting the data through the lens of inflation, a reading of 300,000 or more would likely trigger volatility, while any downside surprise would likely be viewed as a positive.
