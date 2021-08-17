Former state Rep. Jim Wilson of Salida learned early this summer that he has been appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to the Colorado Commission on Higher Education.
The commission is an 11-member board created by the Colorado General Assembly in 1965 to write policy on higher education and enforce it through the state Department of Education.
“The definition of higher education is changing, and I was really surprised and pleased because this is an important commission,” Wilson said. “I felt that I would be the K-12 connection with higher education. This was the missing piece.
“In the past the focus of higher education has been on four-year college degrees, but higher education has changed and we’re now needing students with the background to attend trade schools or train in other occupations that don’t require a college degree but can provide necessary services.
“This happens in the K-12 stage of education where students are prepared for marketable skills with classes like building trades, auto tech and culinary arts. There are now many opportunities in the restaurant business,” Wilson said.
“Many of these occupations requiring a license or certification can be earned in two years, and some students may go on to four years in the same field if they are interested in management. We’re fortunate in our district that we maintain vocational programs focusing on community colleges and four-year universities. We’re changing the focus now from everyone needing a college degree to everyone needing a marketable skill.”
Every spring high schools across Colorado graduate their best and brightest with about two-thirds going on to higher education and one-third needing something to become employable. Of the two-thirds who go on to higher education, about half drop out without a degree, so that’s another piece to solve, Wilson said.
“We need to increase the completion rate. They need to be able to re-enter the process and complete training, for example, to become a plumber or an auto tech or an electrician,” he said.
Of the those who do graduate with higher education, about one-third won’t find a job in the field they were trained in. That final third who didn’t get a college degree will become certified in some field.
“We need to make training more accessible to the majority,” Wilson said. “A lot of young people are being passed over and have to go into the workforce without the final training they need. The reasons could be money or sometimes just life happenings that they don’t complete.
“Another thing the commission needs to look at is helping the student who has a lot of hours and is wanting to transfer into another field, so they don’t need another four years of college.”
Much of the emphasis on education in recent years has been on STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – and there are only so many jobs in those occupations. The real challenge is to get students paired up with occupations they can use.
In an article in Colorado Politics, senior correspondent and deputy manager Joey Bunch commended Wilson on being named to the Colorado Commission on Higher Education and on his nonpartisan actions. Wilson is a Republican but said, “Students across Colorado are Republican, Democrat and independent. We’re trying to help students, not a party.”
He was term limited from returning to the General Assembly this year, but education is his passion. He was an educator for 40 years, the first 26 in his native Kansas and the last 14 in Salida, including classroom teacher, coach, principal and superintendent, and was doing distance learning to help rural students a decade ahead of Zoom calls.
Polis was quoted in the Colorado Politics article as saying, “Jim Wilson’s willingness to work across the aisle for and to stand up for the people of Colorado, especially students, is a textbook perfect example of bipartisanship. He will bring expertise and passion to his new work in higher education to help more students achieve degrees and certificates, helping unlock greater earning potential and success for more Coloradans.”
The Colorado Politics article was later published in the Colorado Springs Gazette.
“There are now close to $100 million in COVID-19 funds that the state of Colorado is receiving in a one-time funding,” Wilson said. “We’re trying to get people back to work. That money is coming through the Colorado Commission on Higher Education (CCHE) to help colleges and universities focus more on students instead of universities. Colorado has more than 300 boards and commissions with appointees, and the CCHE is right up there at the top.
“It’s going to be an exciting time,” Wilson said. “If people can use your experience and expertise, it is important to pay that forward.”
