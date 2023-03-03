The Salida Hospital District board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve change orders of almost $400,000 for Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s MRI remodel program. 

Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of finance, said the increases to the project, which originally called for a larger MRI machine, haven’t exceeded the original budgeting. The budget for the MRI was $2.5 million; current cost of the project is about $1 million. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.