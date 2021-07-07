The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association announced that Cassidy Gillis, a 2021 Salida High School graduate, is the recipient of the 2021 Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship.
Gillis was selected for this award due to her demonstrated love of the outdoors and spirit of volunteerism for public lands, according to a GARNA press release.
Gillis will attend the University of California-Davis with a major in environmental policy analysis and Planning.
The scholarship review committee said they thought her application held much “Beas” appeal since like Brett Beasley, Gillis experiences great joy while exploring outdoor pursuits, is extremely conscious of environmental issues and has dedicated volunteer time to protect and conserve the environment and its resources.
“This scholarship means a lot to me because it honors someone who was such a significant part of our community, and because it’s helping to fund my education, something rather invaluable to me,” Gillis said in the release.
This year is the second time the Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship has been awarded. Open to Chaffee County residents entering their first year of post-high-school learning, the scholarship honors Beasley, a U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District employee and GARNA partner and friend, who died in January 2017.
To donate to the Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship, visit GARNA.org and click the donate button, choosing Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship when asked where to direct the donation.
For questions, contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org.
