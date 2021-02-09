It may be a drier than normal start to the run off season this year.
Current models from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center forecast drier La Niña conditions are likely to continue throughout the winter season.
The most recent precipitation probability outlook shows below normal precipitation for Colorado during the next three months a U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) report stated.
However, there is an increasing chance the La Niña may weaken by spring and give way to late winter and early spring storms which could help snowpack across the state.
NRCS hydrologist Karl Wetlaufer stated, “While it has been a dry water year so far, there are still two months left in the normal snow accumulation season which leaves time for this pattern to potentially change.”
Streamflow predictions for the state remain low, however, due to soil moisture deficits brought on by drought conditions during spring, summer and fall 2020.
Wetlaufer said, “With extremely dry soils existing under the snowpack, it is anticipated that soil moisture deficits will have to be satisfied by snowmelt, leaving less water available to make it to rivers and streams. This will lead to lower total streamflow amounts that would be commonly seen with a similar snowpack, regardless of what that ends up being.”
The Arkansas River basin snowpack is currently at 88 percent of median in contrast to last year’s 119 percent.
Precipitation for the basin was 67 percent, which brought the water year-to-date precipitation to 81 percent of average.
The Upper Arkansas snowpack was at 76 percent of median as of Feb. 1. Last year’s snowpack was at 130 in the Upper Arkansas at the same time last year.
Snowpack in the Arkansas River Basin typically peaks between April and May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.