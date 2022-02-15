Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary will accept applications for its 2022 scholarship until April 1.
The renewable, four-year scholarship of $1,000 per year will be awarded to a 2022 graduating high school senior who lives in the Salida Hospital District (Chaffee, western Fremont and northern Saguache counties), a press release stated.
Eligible applicants must have been accepted to a college or university, plan to attend in fall 2022 and plan to major in a healthcare field.
Guidelines and application forms are available through local high school counselors and on HRRMC.com under the HRRMC Foundation tab.
Completed application packets must be emailed or postmarked by April 1.
For questions about the application process, contact HRRMC Foundation Director Lezlie Burkley at lezlie.burkley@hrrmc.net or 719- 530-2218.
