Dear Editor:
As you get ready to mail in your ballot please join me in voting for Hannah Hannah.
Why Hannah you ask?
Hannah is not a politician.
She is an advocate for the people.
She was raised on a ranch with more than 1,000 head of cattle and 2,000 head of sheep.
It was a 24/7 365 days per year work-style.
She has spent years working for R investments. R investments has developed R Academy.
It is a trade academy focused on developing an experienced construction workforce made of homeless, former offenders and veterans.
They have guaranteed job placement if they follow the guidelines. It is a 90-day boot camp to master construction skills.
They have been successful in graduating roughly 37 construction workers every 90 days.
The completion rate is approximately 30 tiny homes every three months.
There are 48 dormitories that house each candidate while attending the program. These tiny homes are roughly 250 square feet with modern designs and energy efficiency.
They will sleep up to two adults. One of the homes that is built each 90-day cycle is donated to a homeless veteran.
Who better than Hannah to understand affordable housing issues, homelessness, drug abuse and people re-entering society from our prison system.
Hannah has even talked about a county/state relationship with the Buena Vista correctional facility to develop a program such as this.
What a win-win scenario. The inmate learns a trade that betters them for entry back into society and tiny homes being built that could then be used within the county as truly affordable housing.
Residents should not have to move from the county because they can’t find affordable housing or lack of child care.
Let’s work together and get Hannah elected. Hannah is the best choice for Chaffee County Commissioner.
Caleb Bond
Salida
