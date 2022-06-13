The Colorado State Forest Service recently created a 2-mile-long Coyote Valley Road fuel break with area property owners to protect structures, improve egress and improve firefighting capabilities, making it safer to access the forest in the event of a wildfire.
The fuel break is in a top Treatment Priority Area identified in the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, an Envision Chaffee County press release stated.
The State Forest Service received permission from 17 landowners on both sides of the road to create the 400-foot-wide fuel break, which is the first roadside fuel break in Chaffee County created through collaborative private landowner participation.
The fuel break runs through Mesa Antero Estates and ties into future and previously completed public lands mitigation work by the U.S. Forest Service on more than 6,000 acres in the San Isabel National Forest to the west.
Foresters created a “shaded” fuel break, which means vegetation is thinned to achieve better separation among tree tops to prevent the chance of crown fires along the narrow road. Treatments were by hand-thinning and mastication with on-site chipping. A masticator is a large machine that shreds or chops smaller trees and shrubs into pieces.
Homeowners were encouraged to do additional work, especially in their Home Ignition Zones to protect their structures. Additional work by landowners was not funded by the project.
Thinning trees improves wildlife habitat by reducing the dense over-story and allowing sunlight to reach the ground so new shrubs and grasses grow, providing better cover and forage.
According to according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the project area provides critical winter range for elk and good habitat and a potential lambing area for bighorn sheep.
Heavy fuel loads in local forests combine with recent warmer, drier temperatures and bigger wind events to create high wildfire risk in Chaffee County. The Envision Forest Health Council developed the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan to address the risk with up to 30,000 acres of forest treatments by 2030.
The Forest Health Council reports 3,136 acres treated to date, plus about 21,000 acres in the planning pipeline. By leveraging $3.2 million from the Chaffee Common Ground Fund, they collectively raised $19 million since 2020 for planning and projects.
Effective fuel breaks typically cross lands owned by several different entities. One-third of Chaffee County’s mapped Treatment Priority Areas are privately owned. To organize and support work on those 10,000 acres, Forest Health Council partners created the Chaffee Treats Forest Health and Wildfire Mitigation Program, or Chaffee Treats. Chaffee Treats to date has engaged the owners of 4,000 priority acres.
The program aims to achieve cross-boundary fuels reduction by connecting agreements among individuals for large and effective results, like those along Coyote Valley Road.
