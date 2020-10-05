Human remains were discovered by hikers in an area near an abandoned mine in a remote location in Saguache County on Friday, according to a press release.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agents from its Grand Junction regional office have been requested by the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the remains to determine the identification of the person as well as the cause of death.
The CBI said in the release that there is no evidence that connects this case with the Suzanne Morphew investigation at this time.
The remote location is in the western part of the county near the Hinsdale County line.
Based on the condition of the remains, it appears the body has been in the area for quite some time.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Saguache County Coroner.
