Local residents will have a second opportunity to participate in a discussion and listening session on the consideration of including measures on lodging tax reallocation and commissioner term limits on the November ballot.
The commissioners also heard input at their Aug. 9 meeting.
Other topics the commissioners will consider are:
• A special event liquor license application for Rotary Club of Buena Vista
• Recommendations for a contract for Chaffee County landfill geosynthetic liner and membrane installation.
• A date for the county employee appreciation dinner.
The meeting will be held in person at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
