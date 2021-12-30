Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be immediately lowered to half-staff on all public buildings to honor the life and legacy of Senator Harry Reid as proclaimed by President Joeseph Biden. Flags should remain at half-staff until the day of Senator Reid’s interment which will be confirmed at a later date.
“I am saddened by the loss of Senator Harry Reid, who turned the lessons of a bleak childhood into a positive career focused on making life better for everyday Americans as Senate Majority Leader and Senate Minority Leader,” Polis said Wednesday. “My condolences to Landra Reid and the friends and family of Senator Reid. Harry Reid’s well-lived life stands as an example for other public servants to fight the good fight for the people.”
