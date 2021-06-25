Chaffee County commissioners, acting at the 1040 permitting authority, ended their special session Thursday with a decision to continue deliberation on Blue Triton Brands (formerly Nestlé Waters North America) at their July 6 meeting.
Commissioners Rusty Granzella and Keith Baker both said they had sticking points in their consideration of the 10-year extension of the 1041 permit to the spring water pumping operation.
Deliberations went from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. as commissioners considered the permit requirements per the 1041 compliance table and regulations. At 12:15 commissioners called for a break, followed by an executive session to obtain legal counsel on the 1041 regulations.
They reconvened as the 1041 authority after about an hour.
Baker said he could not in all conscience approve of the permit extension for reasons discussed earlier, which include his questioning of regulations that a need for the proposed project can be substantiated, that the proposed project emphasizes the most efficient use of water, and the proposed project would not have a significantly adverse effect on any segment of the local economy (e.g., recreation, tourism, agriculture and mining) within the county or any portion of the impact area.
Granzella echoed some of Baker’s concerns.
Granzella said that for him, “it required more investigation in an effort to really understand this proposal and potential consequences and how it might affect water” in Chaffee County.
The item will be placed on the July 6 agenda to be considered no earlier than 11 a.m.
(0) comments
