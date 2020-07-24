by Mountain Mail Staff
Chaffee County Public Health reported five new reported cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the county total to 227.
New cases include one community member, two inmates at Buena Vista Correctional Complex and two staff members from the correctional complex who live in the county.
The Buena Vista Correctional Complex is currently experiencing an outbreak.
So far 132 inmates and five local staff members have tested positive for the virus. Three other staff members who live out of the county and are therefore not included in Chaffee County data, have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Chaffee County Public Health is in the process of developing a data dashboard which will give the community more of the timely and detailed information they have been seeking, such as asymptomatic vs. symptomatic, type of transmission, recovery rates, and new cases per 24 hours.
Until recently, CCPH lacked adequate capacity to create this type of website and had been relying on situational reports and press releases to push out local data a press release stated.
“We hope that this platform meets the needs of our community, but we also ask for your patience as we continue to figure out the best and most sustainable way to present local data,” the release stated.
