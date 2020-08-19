County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to confirm the county’s statement of “no impact” on wildlife for the Aspire Tours Proposed Natural Resource Development Activity, which does not require obtaining a 1041 permit under chapter 9 of the land use code.
Glenn Haygood spoke on behalf of the CR 190 Initiative, representing the residents near the Aspire Tours project.
Haygood said there should be a mechanism in place to assure Aspire meets any obligations and requirements which might be established, and that a 1041 permit establishes the structure to create such a process.
James Hillard, Colorado Building Collaborative, represented Kathrin Troxler and her husband Brian Erdner, Aspire Tours. Hillard said a 1041 application would be required for a major development, and Aspire Tours is not a major development as evidenced by its planned water and sewage usage.
Hillard said he felt they are being oppressed by a small group of neighbors with only their own self-interest in mind.
Commissioners voted unanimously to continue North Fork Ranches major subdivision preliminary plan public hearing to Sept. 15, as county planning manager Jon Roorda reported that there was a discrepancy in the property lines.
County assistant attorney Daniel Tom warned the commissioners that taking action before the discrepancy was cleared might create an illegal lot and liability for the county.
Commissioner Greg Felt said the county is not in a position to adjudicate the discrepancy and recommended the parties consider negotiation, rather then litigation.
The Bear Trail subdivision plat amendment was passed unanimously by the commissioners, changing the language of the master plan, rezoning one area from a higher density housing area with a proposed 20 units to a smaller density area with three single-family units.
Other items that commissioners unanimously approved include:
• Paying the Colorado Department of Transportation $1,446 for signage designating CO 191 the Ray Lines Memorial Highway.
• A letter of support and funding of $15,000 for Read McCulloch and Chaffee Housing Trust.
• The final resolution for the Homestake suction pipe replacement project.
• The release of $25,878 in escrow funds for the completion of Teal Run at Lakeside Estates Preserve.
• The continuation for the request to release $29,000 in security collateral for improvements of the Oak Leak Solar Array, as requested by the applicant.
