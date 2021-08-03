Cool, rainy weather and a return to something nearer normal following a year of pandemic brought energy to Chaffee County Fairgrounds Friday as buyers paid a total of $302,775 at the 2021 4-H Junior Market Livestock Sale. In all, buyers bought 93 animals in 80 lots (small animals are sold in crates of three).
After last year’s sale in the arena, the sale returned to its indoor space in the 4-H building.
Kurt Jones, county Colorado State University Extension director, said he was happy the sale moved back indoors this year as the forecast called for rain.
The grand champion steer, raised by Maci Pridemore, weighed in at 1,270 pounds and was first on the auction block. The animal sold for $13,500 to Pavement Maintenance Services. In all, 17 steers sold for a total of $112,800 at an average of $5.60 per pound or an average of $6,635.29 per head. Scanga Meat buyback on beef was $1.30 per pound.
Quin Lewis raised the grand champion sheep this year and sold the 141-pound animal for $6,750 to C&J Automotive. Ten sheep were brought to the market sale, averaging 126 pounds each. The auction sold the sheep for a total of $29,950 or about $23.66 per pound or $2,995 per head average. Scanga Meat buyback for sheep was $2 per pound.
By far, the most numerous animals brought to auction this year were the 32 swine. From snout to trotter, they weighed a total of 8,778 pounds. Average price of a pig was $3,900. Tanner Shellabarger raised the 277-pound grand champion swine this year, and Scanga Meat purchased it for $6,750. Scanga Meat buyback for swine was 95 cents per pound.
4-Hers paraded 10 goats in the auction arena and sold them all for $17,800 for an average of about $1,700 per head. Sydney Rohrich sold her 98-pound grand champion goat to Pridemore Construction for $6,100. Scanga buyback was $150 for each goat.
Chickens arrived in four crates of three and weighed in for a total of 78.24 pounds. The feathered delights sold for a total of $6,750. Abigail Daley promised to clean and dress her birds and sold the grand champion poultry to Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply for $3,300. She sold two other crates at auction as well.
Three turkeys came to the livestock sale and weighed in at a total of 72.6 pounds. They were sold for a total of $2,875, or an average of $39.60 per pound. Each bird on average weighed 24.2 pounds. Micah Wheeler sold the 30-pound reserve grand champion turkey for $1,700 to Mariposa Window and Door.
There were rabbits too, three crates of three to be exact, and together they weighed in at 50.39 pounds. Morgan Nichols sold his group of three for $5,100 to C&J Automotive.
Buyback included two sets of three chickens, one set of three rabbits, three goats, a turkey, a swine and a sheep and totaled $3,795.
Abigail Daley’s chickens were resold for $150 to KS Enterprizes. Eoin Blackburn’s set of chickens sold to Pridemore Construction for $125, and again for $75 to Larson. Finnigan Blackburn’s turkey resold for $120 to KS Enterprises.
Chase Shellabarger’s goat resold for $225 to La Junta Livestock; Trace Tweddell’s goat fetched $275 to Megan Anderson; and Sydney Rohrich sold her goat for $225 to Airtucky. The Post Office Ranch purchased Dane Bennet’s sheep for $675.
Keygan Rohrich’s three rabbits sold for $150 to RIE Outfitters and again to C&J Automotive for $75.
Averie Taverna’s 259-pound swine resold for $1,700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.