Solvista Health announced it is opening the Child and Family Behavioral Health Center for Fremont County kids and their families.
The center is located at 701 S. Ninth St., Cañon City.
According to a press release from Solvista Health “the new location represents the largest single investment in community-based children’s mental health in Fremont County history.”
Solvista Health CEO Brian Turner said, “We take an integrated approach to supporting health and wellbeing for kids of all ages, working alongside families to address needs holistically. The services and this new clinic truly represent a model for children’s mental health programs in Colorado. It is amazing to have this kind of resource available right here in Canon.”
The Child and Family team at Solvista Health provides services for youth from early childhood through adolescence, using a broad range of evidenced-based treatment including play therapy, talk therapy, family therapy, psychiatry and more.
All services and the space itself have been thoughtfully designed around principles reflecting the latest in trauma-informed, family-centered treatment practices, Solvista reported.
“This innovative treatment center was tailor made for kids and families. We see parents, caregivers, and families as critical partners in meeting each child’s individual needs. We work together to support thriving kids and thriving families,” Erica Elliott, LPC, child and family supervisor for Solvista said. “We wanted this unique space to have a fun, youth-friendly atmosphere that feels like a place where young people want to come for help and feel comfortable doing so.”
Opening the Child and Family Behavioral Health Center marks the completion of the first phase of Solvista Health’s master plan for developing their West Campus location in Cañon City.
The campus is located on one of the most traveled roads in all of Fremont County and within Cañon City’s River Master Development Plan Zone. Ultimately, the location will be home to a broader, state-of-the-art health and wellness campus serving the community.
For more information or to get started with services at Solvista Health, log on to solvistahealth.org/services/get-started/ or call, 719-275-2351.
To make a donation in support of children’s mental health, visit solvistahealth.org and click “Make a donation!”
