Baxter Black, cowboy poet, former large animal veterinarian, newspaper columnist, radio and television host, is retiring at the end of December, Cindy Lou Black, Baxter’s wife, wrote in a letter recently.
“Baxter has some health problems that have put him in the retirement bracket,” Cindy Lou wrote. “He has loved speaking, writing and doing his TV and radio work all these years but sadly he is at a point that he has to stop.”
Baxter has been writing columns for The Mountain Mail since the spring of 2013. His column is published in newspapers across the United States.
