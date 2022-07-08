Salida City Council and Salida Planning Commission talked about the new fire station, its development plans and the annexation of the property into the city limits during their work session Tuesday night.
Planning Commissioner Giff Kriebel said he was concerned about the station, which is at 611 Oak St., being adjacent to the Crest Academy middle school.
Community Development Director Bill Almquist said his department has been talking about that, and with upcoming improvements to Oak Street there will be some changes, including marked crosswalks and pedestrian trails. He said putting any type of signal there would depend on the Colorado Department of Transportation, since Oak Street is also Colo. 291.
Fire Chief Doug Bess said he has run the numbers, and of the approximately 11,000 calls they get a year, only about 15 percent, or 1,650, require full lights and sirens.
“My whole career, we’ve been pulling out and using E Street, which has a park and the library,” Bess said. “We are trained to look for things like kids. We’re not just going to go out willy-nilly.”
Bess said they are working with school administration to see about a program in the future where the fire department can host the students.
The two groups also reviewed the Newman Annexation at 7680 CR 140 and the West End Subdivision Parcel Rezoning.
The Newman Annexation, which is across the street from the Upchurch property and next to the Angel View development, is requesting annexation as its septic system is failing and it will need to connect to the city’s sewer system.
The property is currently zoned residential, and the owner is requesting a change to high-density residential. Upchurch is medium density and Angel View is high density.
The West End subdivision, which is on the Upchurch property, is requesting that lot 15 be changed from medium to high-density residential, to allow three duplexes, or six units. Medium-density zoning allows for only five units per lot.
Planning Commissioner Francie Bomer asked if they approved the rezoning, would the developer increase the already agreed upon five inclusionary housing units to seven, or “would it just go to help the developer?”
Developer Tory Upchurch said they had already agreed to supply five inclusionary housing units and didn’t have the budget to go up to seven.
In other business Ben Smith and Jasper Coen with the Extraordinary Teen Council talked about their Teen Impaired Driving event from 5-7 p.m. July 22 on F Street between Second and Third, where they will have glasses that simulate driving while under the influence, along with adult-sized tricycles, games and other entertainment.
Representatives from Solvista Health also spoke to the combined groups about the work they have been doing with local law enforcement, working to decrease incarceration and hospitalization and provide resources on calls.
