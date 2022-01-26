DENVER - River outfitting companies and other outdoor recreational companies suffered a setback Monday in their fight with the federal government over an impending minimum wage increase for their employees.
A judge denied the request of the companies, including one in Buena Vista, to temporary block the increase while their lawsuit is underway.
Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for Colorado ruled that the request for a preliminary injunction did not meet the legal standard required for him to issue it.
“Plaintiffs have not shown that any irreparable harm will materialize in the time it will take this action to be fully adjudicated on the merits; are unlikely to succeed on the merits of their claims; and do not establish that the balance of equities and public interest tip in their favor,” he wrote in a 47-page ruling.
Arkansas Valley Adventure company, doing business under the name AVA Rafting and Zipline, filed the lawsuit Dec. 7.
Duke Bradford, owner of the Buena Vista company, and Colorado River Outfitters Association are plaintiffs in addition to the company.
The association says it is a nonprofit group representing river rafting outfitters and has more than 150 company members. The vast majority operate on federal lands under special use permits from the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management.
The federal government is requiring the plaintiffs and certain other businesses to pay employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour, regardless of locality, and overtime wages of at least $22.50 per hour if they work more than 40 hours per week, according to the lawsuit. The increase takes effect Jan. 30.
The association’s companies “typically pay their employee guides a flat fee on a per-trip basis,” the lawsuit states. “The guides are generally considered covered employees under the FLSA (Fair Labor Standards Act), and outfitters, therefore, calculate applicable federal minimum wages for the length of a trip and pay a fixed wage above that rate. The work is seasonal, and many guides work as many hours as they can through the busy season—almost always working more than 40 hours in a week.”
“Increasing the wages for guides to $15 per hour and paying overtime based on that wage would dramatically alter the wage structure for (the association’s) members,” the lawsuit asserts. “The only way many of these outfitters could continue to operate would be to significantly raise the costs of their services to customers and eliminating some multi-day trips.”
The plaintiffs had asked the judge to temporarily block the increase while the lawsuit plays out in court over the coming months. Federal government attorneys opposed the request.
The judge heard arguments from both sides on Jan. 6 as well as testimony from Bradford and David Costlow, executive director of the association. Brimmer issued his ruling on Monday.
An attorney for Bradford and the association said they will appeal the ruling. “We are confident that the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals will vacate the rule and restore vital limits on the President’s ability to control private industry,” said Caleb Kruckenberg of the Pacific Legal Foundation in suburban Washington, D.C.
President Barack Obama in 2014 issued an executive order somewhat similar to the provision at issue now under the Biden administration. President Donald Trump in 2018 issued an executive order exempting “seasonal recreational services” workers, including those providing “river running, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, camping, mountaineering activities, recreational ski services and youth camps.”
The outfitters’ lawsuit claims the Biden rule exceeds the president’s authority in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act, the rule is arbitrary and capricious, and President Biden violated the Constitution’s separation of powers [[and non-delegation doctrines]] by exercising legislative power without clear congressional authorization.
In addition to river rafting, Bradford’s company offers ziplining, fishing, horseback riding, stand-up paddle boarding, and all-terrain vehicle tours. Approximately 30 percent of AVA’s revenue is from activities that take place on federal land, and less than 10 percent of AVA’s revenue is from overnight trips on federal land, the judge stated in his ruling.
He stated the company employs approximately 250 to 350 guides and other employees between mid-May and September.
“AVA’s two-night/three-day trips, which are its longest advertised trips, cost customers approximately $1,000, and, for such trips, AVA pays guides a “trip salary,” which is standard in the rafting industry, of between $400 and $500, depending on the guide’s experience level, the hours worked, and the state and federal minimum wage requirements,” the judge wrote. “Mr. Bradford testified that AVA complies with the FLSA and pays its guides more than minimum wage, which, in Colorado, is $12.56 per hour, . . . (but) does not pay overtime.”
Brimmer also stated that Bradford anticipates that he will have to stop offering overnight trips if the Biden Rule takes effect because such trips would be too expensive for customers. He will also move to a four-day workweek, which will require hiring more staff to accommodate the remaining days. Instead of paying guides a trip salary and will transition guides to an hourly wage, according to the ruling.
“Mr. Bradford is not certain whether the Biden Rule would ultimately affect AVA’s profits because he stated that AVA can diversify the activities that it offers,” the ruling goes on to say. “However, AVA competes with outfitters that do not operate on federal lands that would not be subject to the Biden Rule. Those operators may continue to offer overnight trips because their costs will not increase under the Biden Rule. As a result, Mr. Bradford is concerned about losing guides, who may wish to work more than four days each week, to outfitters who do not operate on federal land.”
Regarding the companies that are members of the association, the judge stated that the executive director testified that seven or eight provide overnight trips on federal lands, ranging from two-day trips to 16-day trips. “CROA members pay their guides the applicable minimum wages in the states that the members operate, and many pay guides in excess of $15.00 per hour when a trip salary is calculated that way.”
Brimmer also stated Costlow “does not know CROA members’ profit margins, yet he believes many members will have difficulty absorbing any increased costs due to the Biden Rule.”
To obtain a preliminary injunction, a plaintiff must demonstrate four factors by a preponderance of the evidence: (1) a likelihood of success on the merits; (2) a likelihood that the plaintiff will suffer irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief; (3) that the balance of equities tips in favor of the entity seeking the injunction; and (4) that the injunction is in the public interest.
The attorney for Bradford and the association assailed Brimmer’s ruling in a statement.
“Our clients, Duke Bradford, Arkansas Valley Adventure, and the Colorado River Outfitters Association, are not federal contractors (and) the president does not have the power to rigidly limit how the entire outdoor industry operates,” said Krukenberg.
“The court’s ruling allowing the new rule to take effect trusts the president with an alarming amount of power and lets him set nationwide wage rules on the thinnest of pretexts. It also declares that courts should simply accept at face value the president’s justification for any policy he wishes.
“This rule, and this ruling will hurt hardworking entrepreneurs, limit the availability of work for their guides and threatens to make access to the outdoors unaffordable for all but the richest people.”
