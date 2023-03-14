Chaffee County commissioners heard an update on the state of childcare in Chaffee County from Chaffee County Early Childhood Council Director Sarah Romack and Chaffee County Community Foundation Director Betsy Dittenber during a Monday work session.

Romack presented statistics that indicated there were nearly 1,000 children in Chaffee County younger than 5 years old, but less than 500 licensed childcare slots available in the county.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.