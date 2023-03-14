Chaffee County commissioners heard an update on the state of childcare in Chaffee County from Chaffee County Early Childhood Council Director Sarah Romack and Chaffee County Community Foundation Director Betsy Dittenber during a Monday work session.
Romack presented statistics that indicated there were nearly 1,000 children in Chaffee County younger than 5 years old, but less than 500 licensed childcare slots available in the county.
The ratio of childcare slots for ages 3-5 to infant-to-toddler care is about 3:1.
Challenges identified include lack of space, lack of a qualified workforce, providing affordable rates to families while also making a livable wage, low wages and benefits for childcare workers and childcare workers not being viewed as trained professionals.
Chaffee County Early Childhood Council has been working on supporting local childcare.
Efforts in the past year have included training, coaching, early childhood mental health consultation and scholarships for providers and implementation of Universal pre-kindergarten.
Until the recent closure of The Schoolhouse in Poncha Springs there had been a 77-slot increase in the county for early childhood placements.
Some of the council’s needs include general operating support, funding to implement programs designed to recruit a new workforce, including early childhood education training and a substitute pool, community support and volunteers and community understanding of how childcare licensing works.
Funding for the council comes from a variety of sources:
State funding accounts for 43.9 percent, Chaffee County Community Foundation funding goes toward 28.5 percent, federal grants bring in 10.5 percent, local grants make up 7 percent, pass-through brings in 6.8 percent, and other funding makes up the remaining 3.2 percent.
Commissioner Keith Baker said the commissioners are aware of the ongoing crisis of childcare within the county.
He said some of the criticism he has heard is that the commissioners can’t relate to the problem because they are older and men.
Baker said they do understand the challenges and concerns, himself being a father.
However, he said, the state is the licensing agency for early childcare, and “there is only so much we can do.”
Commissioners also heard from the Colorado Department of Transportation regarding several bridge projects in Region 2, which includes work in Park and Fremont counties. Projects are planned in the near future for bridges at Antero Junction, Guffey, Hartsel and Fairplay, which may impact travel to and from Chaffee County over the next year.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Cortese and Deputy Sean Hayes, both members of the Chaffee County Tactical Team, made a presentation on a multijurisdictional vehicle to be used in high-risk situations.
The vehicle, a 2009 F550 with 11,000 miles, is reinforced for tactical operations, which could include rescues under fire, strategic positioning for officer deployment and gas introduction and negotiations.
The Town of Buena Vista and City of Salida have already approved $40,000 each toward the purchase of the vehicle. The county is being asked to contribute the same amount.
Cortese said the vehicle is a defensive tool, not an offensive weapon, and the goal in any situation is to preserve human life.
‘We have the men willing to risk it. I am asking for this vehicle to help me protect them,” Cortese said.
The item is on the county’s consent agenda during today’s regular meeting.
