U.S. stocks rose Thursday.
The financials and energy sectors led the market.
The Federal Reserve, as expected, left interest rates unchanged.
The chief executive officers of “big tech” companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google testified to Congress Wednesday regrading concerns surrounding antitrust laws and anticompetitive practices.
U.S. Treasury yields were mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $15.90 to $1,960.50, and crude oil prices rose $.23 to $41.27 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield were little changed at 1.23 percent, and the 10-year Treasury also changed little at 0.56 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.