Brett Boyles entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment Thursday in 11th Judicial District Court.
Boyles faces a charge of first degree murder in the July 18, 2018, death of fellow inmate Matthew Massaro at Buena Vista Correctional Facility.
The dates for an anticipated week-long jury trial and plea cut off will be set at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 5.
The arraignment for Chad Merrill, who is facing the same charge in Massaro’s death, was reset for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12.
