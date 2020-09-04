Colorado Department of Transportation will begin shoulder work Tuesday on the west side of U.S. 50 Monarch Pass, about eight miles east of Sargents, between milemarkers 193-196.
The work, which includes clean-up operations of rock and debris, will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Travelers will encounter one-lane alternating traffic with full stops and should allow for extra travel time.
A 40 mph speed reduction will be enforced through the work area.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution and watch for workers, heavy equipment and flagging personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.