Public health encourages residents to take heart

Chaffee County Public Health is encouraging residents in the “Heart of the Rockies” to take “HEART” when it comes to COVID-19 prevention.
CCPH announced its new “Chaffee’s Got HEART” public health campaign Friday to serve as a unifying message that the strategies to mitigate COVID-19 are still necessary, especially for keeping schools open to in-person learning and businesses operating at the safest capacity possible.
HEART stands for:
• Hang at Home if Sick.
• Excel at Handwashing.
• Always Wear a Mask Properly in Public.
• Respect Social Distancing.
• Test If You Have Symptoms.
Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director and incident command for COVID-19 stated, “We are excited to launch this motto that embodies our five commitments to containment and the dedication that our county has demonstrated in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
“Since the pandemic started, we have seen amazing compassion, generosity and support throughout our community. We hope that this display of love for our neighbors, friends and family will continue,” she said.
Carlstrom said the recent increase in local COVID-19 cases as well as in hospitalizations across the state indicate a critical time in which course correction is needed.
“What we do now will make a difference for the holiday season and beyond. We can do this, Chaffee County, but it is going to take all of us,” Carlstrom said.
Speaking on behalf of the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners, board chairman Greg Felt stated, “All Chaffee County residents have been impacted by COVID-19, either directly by the virus or by the measures that have been implemented to contain it.
“As we head into a season that traditionally emphasizes gratitude and compassion, the simple acknowledgement that we have all been through a lot—that the person standing before you may have much more life stress than what is evident—is a good working assumption and aligned with the spirit of the holidays,” Felt said.
As the holidays approach, public health asks all local businesses and residents to stay kind as well as committed to the five simple measures that are necessary for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
