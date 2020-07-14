At its virtual meeting July 15, the Buena Vista Planning and Zoning commission will hold a public hearing on the major site plan for South Court Social, a proposed 3-story mixed-use development at Court and East Main streets.
The development would be built in the lot across Main Street from the Buena Vista Heritage museum, bringing 16 long-term dwelling units and space for commercial businesses, according to the site plan application submitted to the town.
The South Court Social complex will consist of two buildings separated by a central courtyard along Court Street. The project developers are Allen and Carol Kelly of Breckenridge, doing business as BV Bus Stop LLC, and the building is being designed by Allen-Guerra Architecture in Frisco.
According to floorplans included in the site plan application, the ground floor of the development would have five commercial units ranging in size from 947 to 1,348 square feet in size. The second and third floors would each have four 1-bedroom, 1 bath and four 2-bedroom, 2-bath residential units ranging in size from 652 to 1038 square feet.
The Planning and Zoning meeting is set for July 15 beginning at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will be held virtually using Zoom and can be accessed by using the following link: https://zoom.us/j/99453647636 or by telephone at 405-380-9122, using pin number 634544542.
