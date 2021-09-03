Following a school year of uncertainty, interruptions, sporadic quarantines and pivots between in-class and online learning, Salida students and teachers have something to celebrate.
Despite disruptions caused by COVID-19, Salida School District test scores from spring 2021 demonstrate student growth in most subject areas.
Spring 2021 CMAS (Colorado Measures of Academic Success) testing was truncated from former years. Elementary and middle school students in third, fifth and seventh grade tested in ELA (English and language arts)/literacy and grades four, six and eight were tested in math.
Elementary and middle school
Scores for middle school included students from Salida Middle School and Crest Academy and Salida Online Program.
On the CMAS tests, compared to former years (excluding 2020 when no tests were given due to the pandemic effectively ending the school year before tests could be given), the percentage of students who met or exceeded expectations in ELA/literacy rose from 41 percent to 53 percent in third grade and from 59 percent to 62 percent in fifth grade.
The percentage of students who met or exceeded expectations in ELA/literacy in seventh grade dropped from 70 percent to 58 percent of students meeting or exceeding expectations, but the percentage still exceeded the state average of 43 percent.
In math eighth grade maintained 48 percent of students meeting or exceeding expectations.
Fourth grade slipped from 67 percent to 64 percent meeting or exceeding expectations, and sixth grade went from 34 percent to 27 percent meeting or exceeding expectations.
Fourth- and sixth-grade performance also surpassed the state averages of 29 percent in fourth grade and 24 percent in sixth grade.
All comparisons were made to 2019 test results.
High school
At the high school level, freshmen and sophomores took the PSAT and juniors took the SAT.
Scores were reported for Salida High School alone and in combination with Horizons Exploratory Academy and online students.
Salida students in ninth, 10th and 11th grades exceeded state scores on the PSAT and SAT.
The ninth grade PSAT mean score of 969 at Salida High School exceeded the state mean score of 903.
Students collectively scored mean section scores of 489 for evidence-based reading and writing and 484 for math.
A total of 61 percent of students taking the ninth grade PSAT at Salida High School met both benchmarks, with 81 percent meeting benchmarks for evidence-based reading and writing and 63 percent meeting benchmarks for math.
Salida High School sophomores had a mean score of 983 on the PSAT with mean section scores of 503 for evidence-based reading and writing and 480 for math.
A total of 48 percent of 10th-graders met both benchmarks with 80 percent meeting expectations for evidence-based reading and writing and 51 percent meeting math benchmarks.
District-wide scores including Salida High School, Horizons Exploratory Academy and Salida Online show ninth-graders achieving a mean score of 962 with 58 percent meeting both benchmarks, 81 percent meeting evidence-based reading and writing and 60 percent meeting math benchmarks.
In 10th grade the district-wide mean score was 982 with 49 percent meeting both benchmarks, 80 percent meeting evidence-based reading and writing and 52 percent meeting math benchmarks.
On the SAT Salida High School juniors achieved a mean score of 1061 with mean section scores of 538 for evidence-based reading and writing and 523 for math.
A total of 41 percent of participants met both benchmarks, 67 percent met benchmarks for evidence-based reading and writing, and 42 percent met math benchmarks.
District-wide the mean score was 1049 with 40 percent meeting both benchmarks, 67 percent meeting evidence-based reading and writing and 41 percent meeting math benchmarks.
Statewide, the SAT mean score was 1011 with 35 percent meeting both benchmarks, 60 percent meeting benchmarks for evidence-based reading and writing and 36 percent meeting math benchmarks.
Salida’s approach
Statewide test scores indicate a significant decrease in both participation and achievement from 2019 to 2021.
A district press release stated Salida had an average of more than 90 percent of students across Salida School District schools participate, and scores show that Salida students continue to show growth and achievement in all categories at all grade levels tested, despite the disruption of the pandemic.
Accordingly, the spring 2021 testing expectations for Salida School District were consistent with previous years.
Salida schools collectively were able to have more than 90 percent in-person instruction across all grade levels during the 2020-2021 school year.
Many school districts throughout the state were only able to provide in-person instruction for about half the school year.
In a letter to district families, Superintendent David Blackburn said the test results show “our approach worked.
“Salida Schools students surpassed the state average for all ages and all subjects tested. We did that together as a community.”
Blackburn said the district will continue to encourage mask-wearing because it is safer and will continue to encourage COVID-19 testing to better target the district’s response with local data.
Blackburn said the largest risk to losing in-person instruction this year is a staff shortage. Salida may be better staffed than many schools and businesses in our region, he said, but “we are desperate for all kinds of substitutes.”
He asked the community to consider helping and protecting in-person instruction.
