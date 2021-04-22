Collegiate Peaks Bank announced it will give a $3,000 donation to a local non-profit organization.
The Community Heroes Campaign will provide a way for the bank’s customers and the public to nominate the non-profit organization of their choice, the bank wrote in a press release.
The contest has entered a voting round that started April 22. The submission with the most votes by 11:59 on April 26 will win the prize.
To make nominations, “follow” Collegiate Peaks Bank on Facebook and then visit collegiatepeakscommunityheroes.pgtb.me/MSQfPs and look for a submission form that will request a person’s name and contact information, and also ask for a description on how they are a community hero.
The bank held a similar nomination among employees, with $1,500 being donated to a non-profit that will be announced later this month.
“Our Community Heroes Campaign is yet another way Collegiate Peaks Bank is giving back to the communities we serve and helping to support important non-profit organizations in Colorado,” said Liam Girard, President of Collegiate Peaks Bank. “We take a great deal of pride in our community involvement and are excited to provide a way for our customers and friends of the bank to nominate an organization they feel is deserving of a donation and how they are heroes in their own communities. We are constantly striving for ways to help others.”
