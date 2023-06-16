FIBArk 2023 kicked off Wednesday evening with a patio party at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Attendees included past FIBArk commodores in full regalia and many fans and supporters of the annual whitewater festival.
FIBArk Board President Lindsay Sutton-Stephens welcomed the crowd to the party that begins the 75th annual FIBArk weekend.
In her remarks, Sutton-Stephens officially informed attendees that the carnival, due to be set up on Sackett Avenue, was canceled due to a dispute with a nearby homeowner and businesses.
She said other options were being investigated for providing entertainment for the school-age crowd.
Past Commodore Donna Rhoads, who recently published a book commemorating 75 years of FIBArk, donated a collection of 72 FIBArk pins to be part of the FIBArk display at Salida Museum.
Sutton-Stephens, along with fellow board member Ryan Lynch, auctioned off several donated items, garnering a total of $5,900 to go toward the FIBArk Youth Paddling Program, which offers kids ages 6-18 the opportunity to participate in whitewater kayaking and boating. The proceeds from the weekend go to the paddling program and toward the costs of putting on the festival.
Among the items auctioned off were a FIBArk 2023 poster, gift baskets from local businesses and several bicycles.
Following the auction, Sutton-Stephens announced the induction of Rhoads, who has been involved with FIBArk for many years and was the 1997 commodore, into the FIBArk Hall of Fame.
Carey Hallett was officially given his commodore’s cap as FIBArk commodore for 2023.
Hallett said, “Thank you. This is quite an honor. I got a phone call a few months ago and they started the conversation with ‘you can’t say no,’ so here I am. I am very grateful. This has been a lot of years for me.”
FIBArk events officially got underway Thursday with the Tenderfoot Hill Climb, Heart of the Rockies Rampage Kickoff Party and the Raft Rodeo.
Today’s events include Heart of the Rockies Rampage skateboard competition, SUP surf contest, Colorado Cup and freestyle event, raft sprint, SUP dual slalom and SUP boxing.
For a complete schedule of events, see below.
